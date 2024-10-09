IV Words Stacked

Confessions of a Propagandized
I wish I’d known on 10/7/23 what I knew on 10/7/24.
  
Martin C. Fredricks IV
8
#Words4Wednesday - October 9, 2024
A Random and (Possibly) Poignant Midweek Thought for Every Day
  
Martin C. Fredricks IV
#Words4Wednesday - October 2, 2024
A Random and (Possibly) Poignant Midweek Thought for Every Day
  
Martin C. Fredricks IV

September 2024

#Words4Wednesday - 9/25/24
A Random and (Possibly) Poignant Thought at Midweek for Every Day
  
Martin C. Fredricks IV
1
Say Their Names: Fatima & Bilal
No Cause for Laughter: Israel's Terror Attacks on the Lebanese
  
Martin C. Fredricks IV
1
#Words4Wednesday - The First Half Dozen
Random and (Possibly) Poignant Thoughts at Midweek for Every Day
  
Martin C. Fredricks IV

August 2024

Don Carlos
I. We had lunch today,
  
Martin C. Fredricks IV
4
I've Been Radicalized... by the Democratic Party
I refuse to ignore the blatant evil.
  
Martin C. Fredricks IV
16
Democrats, The Evil is Within You
National convention delegates sing "La-la-la-la-la..." all the way home.
  
Martin C. Fredricks IV
4
Feral Field
  
Martin C. Fredricks IV
2
Blue KaMAGA for Kamala
When otherwise sane people turn to epithets and name-calling to win hearts and minds.
  
Martin C. Fredricks IV
13
But... But... Bibi Said So. And so did Kamala.
Logic in the Ongoing Age of Imperialism
  
Martin C. Fredricks IV
11
