Confessions of a Propagandized
I wish I’d known on 10/7/23 what I knew on 10/7/24.
#Words4Wednesday - October 9, 2024
A Random and (Possibly) Poignant Midweek Thought for Every Day
#Words4Wednesday - October 2, 2024
A Random and (Possibly) Poignant Midweek Thought for Every Day
September 2024
#Words4Wednesday - 9/25/24
A Random and (Possibly) Poignant Thought at Midweek for Every Day
Say Their Names: Fatima & Bilal
No Cause for Laughter: Israel's Terror Attacks on the Lebanese
#Words4Wednesday - The First Half Dozen
Random and (Possibly) Poignant Thoughts at Midweek for Every Day
August 2024
Don Carlos
I. We had lunch today,
I've Been Radicalized... by the Democratic Party
I refuse to ignore the blatant evil.
Democrats, The Evil is Within You
National convention delegates sing "La-la-la-la-la..." all the way home.
Feral Field
Blue KaMAGA for Kamala
When otherwise sane people turn to epithets and name-calling to win hearts and minds.
But... But... Bibi Said So. And so did Kamala.
Logic in the Ongoing Age of Imperialism
