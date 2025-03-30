Image via the Lynnwood Times

Across the United States and around the world, people are taking peaceful, and occasionally not-so-peaceful, protests to Tesla dealerships. They call them “Tesla Takedowns”, and they’re bringing attention to the democracy-hating actions of the world’s richest man, who is trashing U.S. democracy at the behest of the world’s most egregious man.

Meanwhile, people who see the damage Elon Musk and Donald Trump are doing to the United States and, indeed, to the world, and who are understanding it for what it is, are looking at the bigger picture.

The dealerships are ripe for “Tesla Takedown” protests for three reasons:

They are the most visible and accessible embodiments of Musk himself.

The best way to hurt, or at least irritate, a rich man is to make him less rich.

The locations leave zero doubt as to who the protests are targeting.

Long live the protesters!

At the same time, the establishment, its bought-and-paid-for politicians and hip-pocket mainstream media have, per usual, focused more on the limited vandalism than on the person and issues being protested: the oligarch Elon Musk, his fascistic dismantling of the U.S. government, particularly agencies and entities that were created to help the non-rich, and the 1% he represents.

They’ve also been uber-focused on damage done to Musk’s signature product, dubbed by the masses as "The Swasticar."

Setting aside the obvious missed opportunity of connecting Musk even more closely to white supremacy by calling his company’s Cybertruck “The SwastiKKKar,” it’s a beautiful and entirely appropriate moniker. Musk, after all, seems hellbent on aligning with white supremacy himself, what with his support of neo-nazi political parties in Europe and penchant for snapping Nazi salutes at political events in The States.

Trump, for his part, in yet another threat to the First Amendment to our Constitution, says his administration will put Tesla protesters "through hell."

These guys and people like them are the absolute worst of humanity.

So when we see swastikas spraypainted on Teslas, SwastiKKKars and other models, we can’t help but smile.

Yes, some other American’s possession has been vandalized. That’s a shame, but let’s be real: Teslas are expensive, so we’re definitely not talking about anyone who’s even close to an “average” American. Besides, as hideous as those damn Cybertrucks are to begin with, some might argue a spray-painted swastika is actually an improvement. And, finally and unfortunately, the symbol epitomizes the man who is ultimately responsible for their manufacture (not their creation, mind you).

Regardless of how one feels about that, what’s indisputable is buying and driving a Tesla demonstrates support for Musk, Trump and their wrecking-ball approach to government, humanity and society. That’s the case regardless of your intentions when buying one, whether they were to save on gas money, contribute less to the climate catastrophe or look as affluent/cool as possible.

So when we read headlines like this one from The New York Times, we can’t help but giggle:

Yeah, well. They should be. And if you own a Tesla, you should be, too.

There are myriad options in the electric-vehicle market. If you want to spend less on fuel and stop pumping fossil fuel emissions into the atmosphere, choose one of those, instead.

If you already own a Tesla – you bought it before Musk become the nation’s president in everything but name, say – now is the time to sell it. I’d say “burn it,” but I don’t expect anyone, at this stage, to torch $50,000 to $100,000.

But keep driving a Tesla, be it a SwastiKKKar or some other model, you’re throwing your lot in with fascists, oligarchs and racists.

You are, in other words, one of the bad guys.

Fair or not, that’s just the way it is.

And when we see you drive by, the rest of us don’t have anything to smile or giggle at. On the contrary, we’re gonna say it:

F#€K YOU & THE TESLA YOU RODE IN ON!