Image by Nancy McRae from pixabay.com

I first published this post on Jan. 31, 2020, just a few days after Joe Biden took the oath of office as the 46th president of the United States of America.

It's satire.... Or is it?

The divides in this nation have only deepened and widened since then. And here we are, two weeks after 76-odd-million (emphasis on "odd") U.S. citizens voted for The Orange Menace to become the 47th U.S. president, and this term promises to be worse – way worse – than his previous one.

At any rate, aside from a few minor updates, the post is the same as it was in 2020, as is the sentiment.

Citizens of the United States of America live in two nations, simultaneously side-by-side and a gazillion miles apart.

After paying attention to the impeachment debacle in Congress, it’s become painfully clear we can’t go on this way.

Make no mistake. The American democracy the Founding Fathers envisioned, a democracy that values truth, facts (Sort of; see: slavery and whitewashed history) and the republic's welfare over party affiliation, is on the line. It is crumbling, being dismantled before our very eyes. If we don’t do something that previously seemed inconceivable, I fear it’s destined for an unceremonious chucking into the dustbin of history.

Drastic Measures Required

A bumper sticker I recently saw on a big ol' pickup underscores the current, horribly twisted reality of the "United" States of America. It read, "Trump 2020: F@%! Your Feelings."

Granted, that’s just a snapshot, but the underlying message captures just how far apart we are, people on the left and right, i.e., people who give a shit about our neighbors and people who don't.

Lincoln’s admonition is as true today as it was in his day –

The divide is colossal. Some folks are more left than others (me), some are more right than others (Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Green, Kristi Noem, et. al.), but there’s a definite, all-too-hostile line in the sand between people with different beliefs, philosophies and life approaches. It’s made a functioning government, for the people, impossible.

“Re-injecting civility” into our political discourse, even if it could be done, won’t fix this. Actually listening to one another? Nope. Finding “common ground”? No way. Other half measures? Fuhgeddaboudit.

But fear not! We can still secure the future of American democracy.

As I’ve said, the time for half measures is past.

Except this one.

The Modest Proposal

Since the great experiment of American democracy can no longer survive in one nation, let’s do two!

I humbly propose we draw a line that’s even more absolute than the one in the sand, a line that crosses creeks, hills and lakes, navigates mountains, prairies and rivers and spans cities and states.

In short, I propose we split the United States of America in half.

Diagonally.

The United States of Left America will lose the Washington Monument and Lincoln Memorial, but we’ll still have the Rocky Mountains and Yosemite. Seems fair.

More specifically, we should cleave the nation from Cape Elizabeth, Maine, to the southern city limits of Yuma, Ariz., and on to the current U.S.-Mexico border.

The left-north half, to be called the United States of Left America (USLA), will be for people whose beliefs and actions put them on the philosophical and political left. The right-south half, the United States of Right America (USRA), will be for people on the philosophical and political right (not in any way to be confused with "correct").

From Purple Mountain Majesties to Fruited Plains

This severing will be completely fair. “Perfect” even, to quote The Orange Menace, like certain phone calls he made to state election officials and bragged about (after the 2020 election).

Both nations will have coasts – seafood all around! – until it’s all replaced by plastic, that is – and land suitable for agriculture and manufacturing.

USRA will lose L.A. but retain New York. That seems fair, too. (And we get Omaha...Yes!)

They get Woody Allen, we get Adam Sandler. That’s a wash.

USRA can keep Trump, his draconian policies and the 50 percent his administration has added to the national budget deficit. To be good sports, we’ll take half of what was there before he took office.

USRA will likely change its constitution to allow church and state intermingling; to many righties, that’s the ordained relationship, anyway. They’ll probably include language outlawing women’s right to govern their own bodies. I’d also bet theirs will be a single-party system, since that’s what Republicans have been striving for since the introduction of Newt Gingrich's “Contract with America” about 25 years ago.

USLA, meanwhile, will have a built-in multiparty system. As Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has pointed out, “The Democratic Party is not a ‘left’ party. It is a ‘center’ party.”

Note: In 2024, AOC herself proved her statement correct by shilling for the center, corporate, establishment, oligarchical Democratic National Committee and Democratic Party.

Ergo, true progressives will counterbalance the middle-of-the-road, establishment, corporate Democrats, who in the USLA will occupy the right. With those two repeatedly stabbing each other in the back (“Et tu, Brute?”), the USLA political system will be off to a striking start.

USLA also will make some adjustments for our constitution, such as incorporating the Equal Rights Amendment; including language that guarantees equal rights for LGBTQ people; clarifying the executive branch’s powers and limitations; and striking hard, red lines through the portion of Article II, Section 1 that established the Electoral College.

We’ll ensure nothing like the Citizen’s United ruling can ever degrade our electoral process again, and the Green New Deal will be the law of the left-north land. We’ll also require regular citizen reviews of U.S. Senate and House rules to ensure they work for people rather than politicians.

Image by mediamodifier via pixabay.com

Cleaning Up the Mess

During its end days, the current U.S. government will resolve any issues that arise from municipalities and states about to be severed by the diagonal boundary and appropriate funds for lefties and righties to relocate to their respective new nations.

Granted, this will be inconvenient for citizens who have to move, and politicians who no longer hold seats. But that's a price I'm willing to pay. For it must be done. For the greater good. For the future of American democracy!

This bold action will be heralded around the world. Doubt and frustration amongst allies and foes alike will disappear; they’ll always know exactly which America they’re dealing and, therefore, what to expect. Some will remain allies with both USLA and USRA, some with only one and some with neither.

We can’t control what other nations do, after all.

Unless the USRA president withholds military aid to coerce them into political favors….

The Final Half Measure

As for the pricklier details, nimbler minds than mine will need to work them out. No doubt other adjustments to constitutions and laws will be undertaken at the behest of USLA and USRA citizens, respectively.

Perhaps even – one can hope – respectfully.

Indeed, thanks to this final half measure, American democracy will remain alive and well. Just in two Americas. Perhaps even for another 244 years.

The only question remaining, then, is what to name the demarcation line.

“Iron Curtain” feels so... cold… so… 1950s. “Demilitarized Zone” is taken (although, North Korea might have something to say about that if the world isn't careful). So is “Mason-Dixon.” By the way, USRAers, you can keep that, too....