The End
The End are words written
after poor novels
and fairytales
right after the lie
of They Lived Happily Ever After.
No one lives happily ever after
in these insanity-stricken days;
we just live
and get by
as best we can.
Not even princesses
Live happily ever after anymore;
look at Lady Di
I think I would rather die
than live with that drip of a husband
she stuck herself with –
but he has money.
We live
one day
at a time
and hope for the best –
a painless death.
And then
The Great Poet
can write
The End
and mean it.
© 1989 Martin C. Fredricks IV. First published in the Fall 1990 issue of The Dakotah, which was published annually by Editor Rebecca Clack in Afton, Wyoming.
I never mentioned it before. I also write poetry. I'm newbto Substack and have not yet posted anything.
Nice. We think about mortality as we age.