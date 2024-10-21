Cap. Benjamin L. Willard, played by Martin Sheen, rises from the water in a scene from Apocalypse Now, a film produced and directed by Francis Ford Coppola. The scene features the song, "The End" by The Doors. Screenshot from HD Film Tributes .

The End

The End are words written

after poor novels

and fairytales

right after the lie

of They Lived Happily Ever After.

No one lives happily ever after

in these insanity-stricken days;

we just live

and get by

as best we can.

Not even princesses

Live happily ever after anymore;

look at Lady Di

I think I would rather die

than live with that drip of a husband

she stuck herself with –

but he has money.

We live

one day

at a time

and hope for the best –

a painless death.

And then

The Great Poet

can write

The End

and mean it.

© 1989 Martin C. Fredricks IV. First published in the Fall 1990 issue of The Dakotah, which was published annually by Editor Rebecca Clack in Afton, Wyoming.