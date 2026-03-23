The pickup truck sits right where it always seems to be in the parking lot I periodically drive by, abutting the sidewalk along the edge of the road. As usual, it’s backed in with its bed and tailgate aiming toward traffic.

Two suction cups about the size of a man’s open palm are stuck to the back window of the cab, one about a foot-and-a-half above the other. Clipped into them is a 5- or 6-foot pole. As always, from it flaps an “American” flag in the breeze.

He must be anticipating the need for an emergency getaway at any minute, I joke to myself. My usual routine. But the next thought is usually right on its heels – Nah. That’s not right. He just wants to make sure no one misses the two emblems of his pride and power. Or what he believes them to be, at least.

The flag.

The pickup.

Loud. Obnoxious. In your face.

Typical, I think, for what seems like the thousandth time.

It’s a Ford F150.

Red.

Of course.

I spit out the side window.

Deep Red Duped

There’re a lot of pickup trucks ’round here, red and otherwise. In fact, carpro.com reports North Dakota is third amongst states with the most pickups per capita. You can’t spit without hitting one, red or otherwise, and when you do the likelihood of sliming the property of a MAGAt is predictably high. I’m guessing the per-capita figure for USA flags frantically flapping from the beds of those self-same pickups is equally high. From North Dakota porches, stoops and vehicle bumpers, as well.

It’s no surprise, really. North Dakota is one of the deepest red states in the nation and, as I wrote back in November 2018, at some point Republicans decided they owned the flag along with a new brand of “patriotism” I didn’t recognize. It was part and parcel of “owning the libs.”

For years, the “Grand Old Party” has been wrapping itself in Old Glory as if it has a stronger claim to patriotism, with the flag as its symbol, than anyone else. Somehow, somewhere along the way, many non-Republican citizens of the USA have come to accept that, if not believe it.

At the time, I swore: “I’m Takin’ the USA Flag Back,” and asked: “Who’s With Me?”

But as the GOP continued its devolution into MAGAdom (MAGAdumb?), their assertion of a stronger claim to patriotism, and the flag, swelled, much like the probability of hitting a red pickup when you spit without adequate care in North Dakota.

Even so, I tried. At every left-leaning, anti-Trump, anti-fascist, anti-racist, anti-climate-crisis event, march or protest I attended, I carried the red, white & blue to demonstrate how it wasn’t just Republicans and MAGAts who have reason to wave it, that they decidedly are not, for any reason, more deserving of its symbolism.

Despite that, the definition of GOP-MAGAt patriotism degraded day by day. It was never about the aspirational “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” for them, but exclusion, racism and a license to shout their truth out loud. Whether the MAGAts want to own it or not, they’ve changed the symbolic associations of the flag to the point where it now literally represents...

Threats to U.S. citizens by masked federal “agents” (i.e., thugs) and political representatives

Abductions and disappearances by same

Murder in the streets by same

Torture

Erosion of the rights of free speech and assembly

Dehumanization of anyone considered “other” than white

Judicial corruption

Replacement of human rights with corporate advantages

Prohibitions on bearing witness

Child rape

Integrity of convenience

Even more toxic masculinity

Concentration/death camps

Redefinition of “domestic terrorist” to include anyone who disagrees with, protests or stands up to Trumpist-MAGAt thuggery

...and so much more that is antithetical to what I was brought up to believe the USA flag, citizenry and nation stood for and aspired to.

For many years now, whenever I’d see Old Glory displayed in front of someone’s house, I automatically assumed they were MAGAts. American flag bumper stickers? Same. Red pickup trucks? Yeah, they’re MAGAts, too. Any pickups, in fact. Red, white and blue patriotic symbols in social media memes? MAGAt-ridden.

<BLOCK>

In the Meantime, Oct. 7, 2023

Amidst MAGAthood’s continuing growth, Hamas infiltrated Israel. Everyone in the West proclaimed Israel had “the right to defend itself.” Israel obliged, not by defending itself, but by immediately launching a genocide of Palestinian people that continues even now, nearly 30 months later.

Suddenly the red, white & blue meant not just the United States, but Israel, too. Not only did Israel have the right to defend itself, they said, but anyone resisting its 75+ year reign of terror was clearly a terrorist themselves.

As I wrote in June 2024:

Mention the likes of Thomas Jefferson or John Hancock and American people cry, Patriots! Heroes!, but in the same breath will just as quickly condemn, without research or second thought, groups resisting Israeli cruelty, tyranny and illegal occupation in Palestine and elsewhere. Utter the names Hamas or Hezbollah and prepare for knee-jerk, robot-like responses of Terrorists! Militant groups! Violent fundamentalists! Extremists!

Talk about pretzel logic.

In the good ol’ U-S-of-A, overnight, criticizing Israel’s actions meant you were no longer patriotic. Call out the Zionists’ genocide and suddenly you were a traitor. And, heaven forbid, protest a genocide, and you’re a domestic terrorist. In any and all of the above, you were labeled “anti-American.”

But October 7th spurred something else, too.

People like me started reading, listening and – finally – really hearing.

I read about the creation of Israel, the expulsion of Palestinians, Israeli apartheid and Middle Eastern geopolitics. I also learned more about Jim Crow, non-violent and violent resistance in the U.S. and around the world, and U.S. imperialism that’s been going on since the day a bunch of slave-owners signed the Declaration of Independence. Books like:

“The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonialism and Resistance, 1917-2017” by Rashid Khalidi

“Overthrow: America’s Century of Regime Change from Hawaii to Iraq” by Stephen Kinzer

“The Brothers: John Foster Dulles, Allen Dulles, and Their Secret World War” by Stephen Kinzer

“Assata: An Autobiography” by Assata Shakur

“Negroes with Guns” by Robert Franklin Williams

“Black Against Empire: The History and Politics of the Black Panther Party” by Joshua Bloom

A sudden thunderous roar rips me from my reading. A quick glance out the picture window catches a blurred red-and-white tail flapping over the ass-end of a jacked-up pickup doing what I’d guess is close to 40 in a 25-mile-per-hour residential zone. Red. Most likely an F150.

My painful awakening, well underway.

If These Are the Good Guys, Who Needs Bad Ones?

In reading books like these, as well as blogs and social media posts by people who have suffered under external and internal American imperialism yet continued to dare to question the status quo, I came to realize it wasn’t the co-opting of the symbol of American patriotism I objected to, but the very idea of American patriotism as it’s been defined, and brazenly lied about, officially and unofficially, from the “founders” forward.

I started thinking more deeply, too, about what has always been part of this nation, even though it’s been systematically blurred by ruling-class, white-privilege propaganda...

The near eradication of Native Americans from the continent, which remains the most extensive genocide in known history

Chattel slavery that predated USA nationhood

Rampant racism

Police brutality and murder

Mass incarceration and the slave labor it enables

Discrimination against, oppression of and violence against women

Discrimination against, oppression of and violence against BIPOC

Discrimination against, oppression of and violence against LGBTQ+ people

...and so much more of which I, as a privileged white man, doubtless remain ignorant.

Point is, it’s always been this way.

I was duped, too.

But now, when I step outside in the early morning light, I glance quickly toward one of the three USA flags displayed in front of a triangle of homes surrounding my own. I do a double take. A pool on its driveway shimmers, expanding with the drip-drip-dripping from sticky-damp tips of stripes, deep-red blood flowing from the millions the United States of America has maimed, raped, trampled and slaughtered, purportedly in the name of democracy, aka, “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

Because the crux of my painful awakening has been just this:

The United States of America is the bad guy. Not just a bad guy, but the bad guy. And not just the bad guy, but the most detestable, horrific, murderous guy in the history of humanity. In terms of abominable empires, the USA is the most diabolical and despicable of all. Ever.

I’ve also come to realize something I’d suspected but never fully understood before – both U.S. political parties are in on it and have been for decades. All of it.

The most glaring recent example is the fact that Israel would not have been able to execute its genocide in Gaza so completely and effectively, or perhaps at all, without the unfailing support in bombs, dollars and political cover from Joe Biden and his Democratic Party. Further, Israel could not have continued its war crimes without uninterrupted financial and military support from both Republicans and Democrats in Congress. And this is true not just since Oct. 7, 2023, but going all the way back to 1948.

More recently, Donald Trump and his minions would not have been able to launch an illegal pre-emptive war against Iran if so-called leaders and congresspeople from both parties had not failed to hold The Orange Menace accountable for his crimes or, short of that, at least developed an AIPAC-free backbone to do what’s right.

Nor could the USA continue its murderous and extractive ways around the world without all of them lining their pockets with military-industrial-complex, fossil-fuel and tech-bro dollars. Think Cuba. Think Venezuela. And dozens of other nations for years and years and years.

In terms of world peace, the USA is a cancer, its flag soaked in millions of open wounds.

By Gary Taxali - instagram.com/taxali

There’s a Red Truck Over Yonder

Here at home, as BIPOC are rightly reminding us, the recent violence and immorality perpetrated by ICE, U.S. Border Patrol and collaborating local “law enforcement” agencies in Minneapolis, Los Angeles, Portland, Chicago and elsewhere does not represent a shift in the oppressive class’s view of people who live within the USA’s borders; it’s a continuation of what nonwhite people have endured since that Eurotrash jackass Columbus set foot on the continent. Slave catchers, police departments and today’s highly-militarized “law enforcement” agencies have all been his successors.

Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

It was a joke then; it’s moreso now.

The bourgeoisie and their political lackeys have zero interest in what the system sold to us as cornerstone values of a new nation, except where they apply to themselves and can be used to excuse any horror committed in their pursuit.

None of this started with Trump and his MAGAt horde; they’ve just normalized displaying their racism and yearning to oppress others out loud and out from under the rocks from which they crawled. A sizeable portion of the U.S. populace either nods its head in silent agreement or is content to let it slide.

A bastardized snippet of a Jimi Hendrix tune slides through my mind:

There’s a red truck over yonder

that’s where the racists stay.

Lord, there’s a red truck over yonder,

that’s where the racists stay, yeah.

I ain’t been outta seein’ sadists

In ninety-nine an’ one-half days.

Because the red trucks are everywhere. Clearly, they always have been. The only difference now is they’ve unfurled their MAGAtism for all to see.

To them I say:

Bring on your red trucks. Fly your bloody flag. I am no longer willing to accept its staining of my conscience, but at least I’ll know who you really are.

And make no mistake.

More of us care about our fellow human beings, strive for integrity in our dealings and try to do what’s right even when no one’s watching. We still believe in a fair, equitable and inclusive “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” yet to be achieved. And, finally –

We are not about to back down.

I do not know who created the skull graphic in the featured graphic.

If it was you, please contact me so I can give you credit. Thank you!