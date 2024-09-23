Six weeks ago I started posting random thoughts as graphics on Facebook and Instagram.

I posted the first one on a Tuesday.

But then I got to thinking about the #WisdomWednesday hashtag and how the posts I had in mind represented at least a little wisdom, so I decided before the next week to henceforth post them on Wednesdays. Now, it would be more than a little egotistical and self-glorifying to call these posts #WednesdayWisdom or label them "#WisdomWednesday," but that's what I've been doing in the alt text for the graphics on social media, anyway, and in all likelihood will continue to do.

Sue me.

To be clear, some of them are not exactly original thoughts, but their wording and presentation are, as far as I know, unique to Martin C. Fredricks IV and the IV Words blog. A few are lines from poems I’ve written, and a couple coming in future weeks are complete short poems.

Then I realized blog subscribers might never see these #Words4Wednesday posts on Facebook or Instagram, and being my egotistical and self-glorifying self, I decided to post them on Substack, too, each week. First, though, we need to catch up, so here, without further ado, are the #Words4Wednesdays from the past six weeks.

Yeah, yeah... I know... It's not Wednesday.

So sue me.

See ya with a new one on Wednesday!