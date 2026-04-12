USA, Israel Victims Die Twice. At Least.Western establishment media disappear Palestinians, Lebanese, Iranians & other targeted citizens again and again with misleading passive headlines and copy.Martin C. Fredricks IVApr 12, 2026∙ Paid76ShareImages of victims shared on social media reflect a cross-section of civilians, including children, media workers, the elderly, and women [The New Arab/social media]Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Martin C. Fredricks IV.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.PreviousNext