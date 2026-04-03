Crowds fill the streets of Tehran during Qasem Soleimani’s funeral procession. Handout/Iranian Leader Press Office/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images.

Hundreds of thousands of people, minimum, swamped the streets of Tehran to join the funeral procession of Qasem Soleimani on January 6, 2020, three days after the first Trump administration assassinated the Iranian general. Some estimates were as high as a million to 1.5 million people joined the throng to pay their respects, air their despair and demonstrate their rage at the USA and its president.

Poem: “commandment” by MCFIV. Photo: People carry placards and flags during the funeral procession. Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images

The Iranians hate the USA, and, as I said in “Epic Irony” last week, for good reasons. U.S. “leadership” severely underestimated that hate, Iranian resolve and Iranian solidarity when they launched their illegal and immoral war against the Middle Eastern nation in late February.

Iran has endured for thousands of years. There’s no way its government or its people will surrender to the Israeli and American aggressors now. Every repeated threat to “send them back to the stone ages” is pure hubris.

Donald Trump, Pete Hegseth and the rest of Trump’s lackeys – they’re all delusional.