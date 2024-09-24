Associated Press photo from Al Jazeera. Cutline - Civil defence first responders carry a man who was wounded in the southern port city of Sidon.

The death of a child is unbearable, especially to the child’s parents, siblings and grandparents. The emotional pain, I’m told, is excruciating. The anger can be debilitating.

A few days ago, I heard a man talking about the loss of a child, his eyes welling with tears, voice cracking with emotion, hands unable to stay still. He lamented the unfairness and injustice of the death of one so young.

Just “an innocent child,” he said.

It hurt my heart.

Later, in apparent commiseration with another guy at the table about an unrelated topic, the bereft father said, jokingly, “I’ve got a bunch of used pagers I could sell ya!”

They all laughed.

I thought of Fatima Abdullah and Bilal Kanj.

It hurt my heart.

Last week, thousands of pagers exploded, primarily in Lebanon but also in other countries in the Middle East, killing 12 and injuring thousands. Israeli military and intelligence services had planted explosives in the pagers.

Nine-year-old Fatima died when a beeping pager she was taking to her father exploded in her hand. She had just returned from her first day in fourth grade.

The circumstances of the death of 11-year-old Bilal are not entirely clear, other than he also died of injuries sustained in the indiscriminate pager attack.

Just innocent children.

The day after the pager explosions, walkie-talkies the Israelis had tampered with exploded in Lebanon, killing 20 more people and injuring thousands more.

The victims who survived lost limbs, eyes, noses and entire sections of their faces when the booby-trapped electronics blew up. Worse – as if anything could be worse – the explosions happened in crowded grocery stores, busses and behind the wheels of vehicles. It’s not clear how many innocent, noncombatant bystanders who weren’t even holding the devices were killed or injured, but the potential was certainly there.

The Israelis said they were targeting members of Hezbollah. Even if we take them at their word, which they’ve proven repeatedly to be a risky proposition at best, the terrorist attacks obviously didn’t play out that way.

And make no mistake – these attacks by Israel were terrorist attacks.

And never forget – U.S. taxpayer dollars made them possible.

How can anyone joke about the dishonorable taking of children’s innocent lives?

Sometimes people make light of circumstances and events they fear or that are too horrible to contemplate head-on. It’s a coping mechanism.

But in too many cases since last week, everyone from workaday folks to so-called “entertainers” to people in positions of power in The West have joked and laughed derisively about the precedent-setting attacks and made fun of people being killed and maimed in absurd ways, at absurd times and in absurd places, with “absurd” meaning “non-military.”

It’s been disgusting, embarrassing and dehumanizing to watch.

Yet the majority of voters in the USA shrug and plan to cast their ballots for one of two presidential candidates who promise to continue arming and funding Israel’s ongoing genocide and terrorism.

Westerners, and Americans in particular, need to see more photos of dead and mangled children flowing like an overwhelming river of blood out of Gaza, the West Bank and now Lebanon. We are paying for their slaughter; the least we can do is have the courage and honor to bear witness to their premature deaths.

Where is the empathy? Humanity? Humility?

We mourn the father's progeny. We feel his pain. Our hearts hurt.

It is fitting.

But should we not mourn in the same way the innocent children murdered by Israel in their homes, on the streets and in the rubble of Lebanon, Gaza and the West Bank? Should we not share the pain of their parents, siblings and grandparents, as well? Why do our hearts not hurt for them?

What if it had been your 9-year-old daughter/sister/granddaughter or your 11-year-old son/brother/grandson?

If we mourn the antiseptic death of an innocent child in a U.S. hospital but not the messy, horrific deaths of Fatima and Bilal and tens of thousands just like them, then, in truth, we mourn none of them.

It is true; the sun does always set in The West.

The bleeding colors are a deeply tainted red.