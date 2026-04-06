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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
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I agree, Martin, and if anyone thinks the west is out to bring democracy and liberation to other nations, that idea should be dispelled by the Epstein files.

Government for the rich by the rich isn't democracy.

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