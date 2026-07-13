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#MondayMusings
July 13, 2026
Martin C. Fredricks IV
Jul 13, 2026
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Restacks
𝓙𝓪𝓼𝓶𝓲𝓷𝓮 𝓦𝓸𝓵𝓯𝓮 (𝓜)
7d
Yep.
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Yep.