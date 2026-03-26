Two women from the Iranian Red Crescent Society stand as a thick plume of smoke from a U.S.-Israeli strike on an oil storage facility late Saturday rises in the sky in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, March 8, 2026. ( AP Photo /Vahid Salemi)

There’s a great irony to the USA’s unprovoked and illegal military attacks against Iran, as well as the handwringing due to Iran’s justifiable response in closing the Strait of Hormuz to the USA, Israel and their allies so their fossil fuels and other commodities cannot pass through.

The USA’s so-called leaders are, unironically, with straight faces, calling the offensive “Epic Fury.”

They and Israel’s leaders argue it’s necessary to bomb the hell out of Iran to protect economies, populations and societies, but what they’re really doing is accelerating the destruction and demise of economies, populations and societies.

But First, the U.S. Obsession with Iran

The USA’s longstanding preoccupation with Iran has very little, if anything, to do with democracy, stabilization of the Middle East or, most laughably, liberation of the nation’s citizenry. It is, and always has been, about American control, hegemony and, above all, keeping the oil pumping.

That, and the fact that Iran has basically told the USA to fuck off for decades, for good reasons like the USA’s meddling in the nation’s affairs, decades-long economic sanctions, the CIA-led 1953 coup of its democratically elected premier and what the Empire calls the “Iran Hostage Crisis.”

Now the USA has lashed out with yet another assault, which really started with unprovoked bombing of Iran’s nuclear-power infrastructure in 2025. None of this is Congressionally declared war, mind you, but the result of unilateral decisions by Donald Trump, his lackeys and whoever is pulling their strings. Nevertheless, at the end of the day, we need to call it what it is – a war.

Wars over hurt pride are epically stupid.

Almost as epically stupid as wars over oil and natural gas.

The USA’s current war against Iran combines both, with Israel’s colonial-genocidal aspirations thrown in. Death tolls are rising daily, along with the costs of everything normal people all over the world need to get by.

“Epic Fury”?

More like “Epic Folly.”

Or, more to the point, “Epic Fuck-Up.”

Fire and plumes of smoke rise from an oil facility in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, March 14, 2026. ( AP Photo /Altaf Qadri)

Killing Ourselves

It is literally insane that governments are still waging wars over fossil fuels, given the facts and science-based projections for the catastrophic impacts to economies, populations and societies of continuing to burn them.

The Obvious

Israel and the USA are killing thousands of Iranians, mostly innocents. Israelis and U.S. servicepeople are dying, too.

Immediate Climate-Catastrophe Impacts

Like every armed conflict, this one is accelerating the climate crisis by pumping tons of extra CO 2 into the atmosphere. According to LiveScience, “The first two weeks of the war between the U.S., Israel and Iran created immense present and future greenhouse gas emissions, draining the global carbon budget faster than 84 countries combined.”

Long-Term Climate-Catastrophe Impacts

Besides, the oil and natural gas they’re killing each other over is going to kill us all in the long run.

But not nearly as long as most people seem to think.

If we humans don’t do something drastic about the climate crisis immediately, we, our children and grandchildren will be dying from its effects, ranging from extreme heat and cold to severe shortages of potable water/food and disease to forced migration. The latter has already begun, with predictions for the number of climate refugees by 2050 ranging from the millions to more than a billion.

Americans who think the USA has immigration problems today better buckle up – what’s coming is going to shatter the windshields of their limited viewpoints.

In terms of specific emissions reductions, the United Nations sums up the overwhelming scientific consensus: “To keep global warming to no more than 1.5°C – as called for in the Paris Agreement – emissions need to be reduced by 55% by 2035 and reach net zero by 2050.” And that’s a bit outdated. Elsewhere, the UN reports that 2024 already exceeded the 1.5°C necessity, “...with a global mean near-surface temperature 1.55°C above the 1850–1900 average.”

We’re also fast approaching the 450 ppm CO 2 e (carbon dioxide equivalent) in the atmosphere, the threshold at which there will be only a 50 percent chance of holding global temperatures at or below 2°C. As of March 24, 2026, just two days ago, the daily average at Mauna Loa, Hawai’i, was 431.5 ppm CO 2 e.

Meanwhile, humanity has already surpassed the first of numerous climate-crisis tipping points, “critical thresholds in a system that, if exceeded, can lead to irreversible consequences.”

You can do your own math, of course, but here it is anyway – 2035 is only nine years from now; 2050 just 24.

Frenzied alarm bells should be going off all over the planet. And they are, but world leaders are blowing them off.

Or, in this case, blowing them up.

The War/Climate-Catastrophe Irony

All of which leads us to an inescapable question:

Why do we continue to wage war, killing each other for the ability to burn more oil and natural gas, the result of which will be millions of deaths, cultural and societal breakdown and local, regional and global economic ruination?

I can say this without a hint of irony – I can’t think of a single logical reason.