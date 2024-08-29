I.
We had lunch today,
Carlos and me,
an unlikely pair;
a retired academic, he –
Doc-tor de Español, if you please,
though he doesn’t really give a whit –
while just a bachelor, me,
and a commercial hack, as well.
Yet we see things much the same,
how affairs might otherwise be
to make the world a little more sane.
II.
We’d met several times before
but commonalities d…
