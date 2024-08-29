I.

We had lunch today,

Carlos and me,

an unlikely pair;

a retired academic, he –

Doc-tor de Español, if you please,

though he doesn’t really give a whit –

while just a bachelor, me,

and a commercial hack, as well.

Yet we see things much the same,

how affairs might otherwise be

to make the world a little more sane.

II.

We’d met several times before

but commonalities d…