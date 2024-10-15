In "The Matrix," Neo, choosing between the red and blue pills, is reflected in Morpheus's sunglasses. Image via The Independent from Warner Brothers Studios

"Emancipate yourselves from mental slavery / None but ourselves can free our minds." – Bob Marley, "Redemption Song"

Last week I wrote about the painful process of waking up from the propaganda we've all been subjected to with regard to the USA’s position and actions around the world.

In that post I wrote about working through the shame of having been propagandized my entire life. The fact that tens of thousands, and more likely hundreds of thousands, of Palestinians had to die in Israel's genocide in Gaza to activate my alarm clock is a new source of shame I’ll be dealing with for a long time.

But at least now I’ve taken the red pill.

I refer, of course, to the mind-freeing drug at the beginning of “The Matrix,” a cautionary savior story written and directed by Lana and Lilly Wochowski, a.k.a., The Wochowski Brothers, that deals with the enslavement of humanity. In the film, the sage visionary, Morpheus, grants the hero, Neo, an opportunity to break his mind free.

“You take the blue pill, the story ends. You wake up in your bed and believe whatever you want to believe. You take the red pill, you stay in Wonderland. And I show you how deep the rabbit hole goes.” – Morpheus

Neo goes for red, gains his mental freedom, wakes up and, along with the handful of others who also chose red, pays a heavy price. Naturally. But their minds are finally and forever FREE!

I mention this because, as someone who is speaking out against the Israeli genocide of Palestinians, the narrative most closely describes how it feels to be awake in the world today.

As some of us scream loudly about the many escalating dangers of a real matrix of obfuscation, about how it has humanity entangled in a fantastical fiction in which the USA, Israel, Japan, Australia and a handful of European countries are unquestioningly honorable knights shielding “The West” from the ever-tyrannical Russia, China and a bunch of Middle Eastern nations, the other westerners keep taking those blasted blue pills.

On top of that, they vilify us for daring to suggest most of what they’re told on a daily basis is misleading at the best of times and false most of the time.

“If you oppose the imperial war machine consistently and forcefully, you are setting yourself up to look like a kook, a traitor, or a weird contrarian in the eyes of other westerners. Not because anything you are saying is wrong, but because they have been indoctrinated to believe the opposite of what you are saying.” – Caitlin Johnstone

I won’t sit here and try to tell you I’m completely free and always will be. Given the world we live in, where we’re constantly bombarded with west-supporting and -enabling twists of truth, such a claim would be absurd. Nevertheless, my mind is much freer than it was on Oct. 7, 2023. And so is my soul.

So here’s the confession: I feel happy about this, almost joyful. I’m talking about a lightness, a sense of peace and a new level of confidence that have come with knowing I’m no longer opening my mouth for the spoon of propaganda every time it’s thrust in my face.

But as soon as I start feeling it, I’m reminded that the candidates of both major parties (a.k.a. The Duopoloy, a.k.a. The Uniparty) in the U.S. presidential election “...have promised under no uncertain terms to continue arming and funding Israel so it can continue its genocidal actions in Gaza and the West Bank, expand them into Lebanon and continue bombing other nations.”

From @nowinpalestine ; click graphic for the full Instagram post.

I also ask myself for the gazillionth time what kind of sick minds try to conjure, celebrate and sell joy out of the ashes of a genocidal slaughter that they’re paying for and arming.

Back in reality, I’m not naïve enough to believe propaganda can no longer get through, that it won’t occasionally break the barriers and safeguards I’m attempting to erect.

Freedom is a process, not an event.

I’m beginning to feel the full weight of that, along with understanding that it takes practice, not to mention diligence and consistency, to escape the ghoulish grasp of propaganda. We have to vigorously question everything, every piece of information every minute of every day, then dig into the background, sources and motivations of the message deliverers, their channels and their benefactors.

But, again, that’s a small price to pay to be free, or at least moreso than before.

As for the new shame of an awakening that required the brutal sacrifice of our fellow human beings, I only wish more westerners would feel it, too.

To them, there’s only one thing to say – if you’re still stuck in a comfortable pod somewhere, passively generating power for the powers that be, do yourself and humanity a favor:

Take the red pill.